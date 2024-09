fbcdoverfl.com/pastorsearch.

First Baptist Church, Dover, Florida is seeking a candidate for a full-time Senior Pastor. Applicants must express a calling for pastoral ministry. Meet the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9, have a Southern Baptist background and adhere to the Southern Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Please submit resumes to: Matthew Fowler at pastorsearch@fbcdoverfl.com . You can find job description and details at: