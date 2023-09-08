First Baptist Church Dover, FL

First Baptist Dover is seeking a Director of Children’s Ministries.

Duties include but are not limited to: Recruiting, training, and coordinating all levels of volunteers for Children’s Ministries. Ensures that children are being taught the foundational aspects of the Christian Faith and the Holy Bible. Coordinates childcare for FBC Dover services and events as requested.

Work schedule: 30-35 hours/week

Experience: College degree in a relevant field; Children’s ministries experience

Send Resumes to tj.francis@fbcdoverfl.com