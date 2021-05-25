First Baptist Church, Dillon, SC

Is seeking to fill the position of Associate Pastor of Worship. First Baptist Church is a conservative Baptist church with 400 active members (900 total members).

Applicants should have at least 2 years experience of leading worship on a church staff and a minimum of a 4-year bachelor’s degree. The Associate Pastor of Worship will be responsible for directing the praise band while also preparing the hearts of the congregation to receive The Word.

Further information and job description available here. Please send resumes to search@fbcdillon.com.