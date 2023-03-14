First Baptist Church, Citra, FL

Is seeking God’s chosen man for a Pastoral position, which will also involve him to be bi-vocational for a time being.

Our requests are that you be a loving, caring shepherd who will lead with the ability to organize effective programs that combine fellowship, worship, biblical teaching, discipleship and evangelism. May you be a man with vision for the church in the context of reaching our community for the Kingdom of God!

For further information please call the church office at (352) 595-7300 or send your resume to fbcc1880@gmail.com