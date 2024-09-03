First Baptist Church, Chattahoochee, FL is seeking a part-time Director/Worship Leader. Our music style has been traditional; however, we see the need to incorporate a contemporary worship style for a more blended worship experience. The Music Director will provide leadership for the entire music ministry, lead Adult Choir, select and oversee the preparation of music appropriate for Sun./Wed. services in cooperation with the pastor. Expected salary- $500 biweekly. Resumes should be sent to wfloyd2626@gmail.com.