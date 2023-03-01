First Baptist Church, Bushnell, FL
Is prayerfully seeking our next Pastor of Worship.
This person oversees the worship/music ministry teams of the church by developing, coordinating, and administering Spirit-led worship including exceptional and engaging music and arts ministries. He provides leadership and supervision of the programs, volunteers, and equipment essential to these ministries.
Please contact churchoffice@fbcbushnell.org for the job description and to submit a resume no later than April 15.