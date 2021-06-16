First Baptist Church, Branford, FL

Is looking for a Family & Worship Pastor. Assist the Pastor in leading the Church to function a New Testament Church, with specific responsibility for the Worship, Youth, and Children’s Ministries. He is directly supervised by the pastor.

This is a full time position. He must work in unity with the pastor, deacons, and the overall church family and must attend all church services.

Please send Resume’s to First Baptist Church of Branford, P.O. Box 853, Branford, FL 32008.

Click here for additional job description.