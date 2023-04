Join our growing team! We are prayerfully seeking a Director of Children’s Ministry who has a strong commitment to Jesus Christ and the leadership skills to execute the vision of the Children’s Ministry as established by the pastor. This would be a full-time salaried position on a fast paced, self motivated, highly collaborative team.

Resumés may be sent to jobs@fbcbrandon.org. Visit www.fbcbrandon.org/jobs for more information.

OOPPORTUNITY PROFILE