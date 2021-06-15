First Baptist Church, Bloomingdale, FL

Due to our Pastor’s retirement, we are eagerly seeking a part-time, bi-vocational Pastor to shepherd and grow our church. We are a small, faithful, and loving church family with an average weekly worship service attendance of 25 (mostly older adults). We are in an ethnically diverse suburban town (Valrico) approx. 30 miles from Tampa. To request a position description or to submit your resume, please email fbcbloomingdale3303@yahoo.com.

Please contact our office at 813.689.3847 regarding payment or email or mail bill to First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale, 3303 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596.