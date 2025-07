First Baptist Church, Big Pine Key, FL is seeking a full-time Pastor with a heart for the lost and for God’s church – to teach, love and guide our family in the Florida Keys. Must be a Southern Baptist expository preacher, meet qualifications in 1 Timothy 3: 1-7, and adhere to the Southern Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Will consider Bi-Vocational. For details and to submit resume email: erb.linda74@gmail.com