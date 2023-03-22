First Baptist Church, Beverly Hills, FL

Is prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man to fill our Senior Pastor position, to serve as spiritual leader with a vision for discipleship. This full-time position requires experience and candidates should possess a degree from an accredited seminary. They must exhibit qualifications of a pastor as laid out in 1 Timothy 3 and Titus 1 and completely embrace the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.

Interested candidates should submit a resume to PSC.FBCBH@gmail.com