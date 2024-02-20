First Baptist Church Belleview, Belleview, FL

FBC Belleview is looking for a full-time Associate Pastor of Worship. We have a rich music and performance history that engages young families and honors our long-standing members with a blended style of worship. This position oversees our worship services inclusive of music, performances, and technical aspects. This individual will be able to build relationships with the congregation and assume pastoral duties in the senior pastor’s absence, as necessary. Additional information found at www.fbcbelleview.org. Contact information: pastorben@fbcbelleview.org