Church Positions

First Baptist Church, Belle Glade, FL

By Florida Baptist
0 38

Is seeking a Worship Pastor with a deep love for Jesus Christ and His people; someone with a passion for music and the role it plays in congregational worship; someone who is able to thrive in a team environment; and someone who is able to envision and energize a community using the great hymns of the past and the current contemporary expressions of worship to create a relevant worship experience. Additionally we are seeking a bi-lingual candidate as we are in the process of partnering with a Spanish Speaking SBC church and will need them to lead that service as well.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.