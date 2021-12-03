First Baptist Church, Avon Park, FL

FBCAP is in search of their next Senior Pastor. We are looking for a pastor who demonstrates the centrality of the gospel of Jesus Christ to all matters of life and faith through the faithful preaching and teaching of God’s Word. He has a desire to be active in impactful ministry to his fellow church members, the local community, and abroad. We are looking for a competent leader and teacher to partner with, equip, and lead us in this mission.

here. A copy of the job description can be found