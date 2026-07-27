Filling the Gap: Arise Conference Trains Churches in Disability Ministry

Pictured above: In recent months the special needs ministry at First Baptist Indialantic hosted a paint and play event in their fellowship hall. Attendees were able to paint and enjoy a fun time together. (Photo from First Baptist Indialantic social media page)

INDIALANTIC, Fla.—As Southern Baptists continue placing renewed emphasis on disability ministry following actions taken during the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida church leaders are working to equip congregations to better reach and disciple individuals and families affected by disability.

Nearly 29 percent of Floridians live with a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Separately, disability ministry leaders estimate that four out of five individuals and families affected by disability are not actively connected to a local church.

Doug Rothenbush, special needs planner volunteer for First Baptist Merritt Island, pictured with his daughter.

Long before disability ministry received renewed attention across the Southern Baptist Convention, Doug Rothenbush of FBC Merritt Island and Jen Abercrombie of FBC Indialantic recognized the need to equip churches to better welcome, disciple and serve individuals and families affected by disability. For more than a year, the two have worked alongside other local ministry leaders to plan the Arise Special Needs Ministry Conference, which will be held Oct. 3 at First Baptist Indialantic.

“Our goal is really just to fill a gap that we noticed—churches wanting to do stuff, but not knowing how,” Abercrombie said.

Designed for pastors, church leaders, and volunteers, the one-day conference will provide practical training to help churches launch, strengthen and sustain disability ministries. Participants will be able to choose from breakout sessions covering ministry planning, volunteer recruitment and training, sensory interventions, behavior strategies, adult ministry, Bible study curriculum, risk management and community-focused outreach. A full schedule with breakout sessions can be found here .

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for people to learn how to either start or improve what they already have in their special needs ministry offerings,” Abercrombie said.

Jen Abercrombie leads missions and outreach at First Baptist Indialantic, which includes helping with special needs ministries.

Recognizing that churches are at different stages of ministry, organizers developed three learning tracks, allowing participants to tailor the conference to their ministry context. Whether attendees are exploring disability ministry for the first time or strengthening an existing ministry, the conference is designed to provide practical, immediately applicable training.

The event will also feature keynote speaker Dr. Michael Beates, a disability etiquette panel, networking opportunities and topic-table discussions during lunch.

Rothenbush said many churches want to minister to individuals and families affected by disability but simply lack the confidence or practical knowledge to begin.

“A lot of churches don’t understand it, and a lot of churches are afraid of it,” Rothenbush said. “We want to help them get over that.”

That need has become evident through conversations with families across the community who have struggled to find churches prepared to minister to their loved ones.

“We had multiple conversations with families who said, ‘We’ve given up on church,’” Rothenbush said. “We asked them, ‘Just give us another chance.’”

Abercrombie said disability ministry has also transformed the next generation within her own church.

“It’s turning our kids’ hearts. It’s turning our teenagers’ hearts,” she said. “We’re sending kids into schools and communities who are comfortable, who have the skills they need and the right heart behind simply loving people.”

For churches wondering whether the conference is relevant to them, Abercrombie offered a simple answer.

“I would say only those churches who believe that people are made in the image of God, or that believe in the Great Commission should come.”

The Arise Special Needs Ministry Conference will be held Oct. 3 at First Baptist Indialantic. The first 50 registrants will receive a complimentary book, and churches registering ministry teams may arrange group registration through conference organizers. Registration and more information can be found at https://flbaptist.org/event/arise-special-needs-ministry-conference/.