We’re seeking FT Senior Pastor, the next Man, called of God, to shepherd our precious church. Community outreach is a priority. We have, in the last 10 years, experienced times of revitalization. Presently, our body is currently in a fostering partnership with NAMB and Pine Terrace Baptist Church, another church in our association. Inquiries or to submit a resume, please use the following email: pastorsearch@ferrishill.org. Phone: (850) 623-3500.