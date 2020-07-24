Ferndale Baptist Church, Ferndale, FL
Is seeking a part-time worship leader-blended worship style.
Works cooperatively with the Senior Pastor/lead music Sunday morning/song selection, music prep, coordination with audio/visual leader.
Playing proficiency in music, preferably piano or guitar. Ability to read and interpret music and direct a choir or worship team.
Proficiency in computer operation and the internet. Familiar with MAC and Microsoft operation.
A passion to worship and serve God. A clear testimony of faith in Jesus Christ.
Send resume to jinell@embarqmail.com Phone: 407-701-5477