Fellowship Baptist Church, Ocala, FL

Fellowship Baptist Church, centered in the heart of horse country, Ocala, FL is looking for a Senior Pastor to lead and preach the inerrant word of God. Candidates must conform to the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Expectations of Candidate; must be Spiritual Leader, provide Pastoral Care, perform Administrative Duties as required per Church By-Laws. Must align with the church’s statement of beliefs and the Baptist Faith and Mission. For full job description or to apply please submit all request to: fbcocalaemployment@gmailcom