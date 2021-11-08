FBSC fellowship luncheon featuring Charles Lowery offers breath of fresh air

LAKELAND–Laughter filled the room as hundreds gathered in the Go Center of Lakes Church to hear Charles Lowery encourage pastors, wives and laypeople attending the Florida Baptist State Convention on Monday, Nov. 8.

Fellowship over a meal has become a tradition in recent years at the annual meeting and this year was no exception. Tommy Green, Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer, welcomed those in attendance and introduced Lowery as one of the best supporters to those serving in ministry.

“Charles Lowery is the most encouraging individual to pastors and pastors’ wives,” said Green.

Lowery’s unique style of humor, encouragement and motivation has made him one of the most sought-after speakers in the country. He combines stories and practical advice to keep people laughing and learning.

Lowery previously served as senior pastor of Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, N.M. for 10 years and helped the crowd navigate ministry relationships.

“Everything rises and falls on relationships,” he said. “Our relationships in the church should be different from relationships of those in world.”

By walking through light-hearted one liners and personal stories, Lowery provided comedic relief for those seeking a breath of fresh air from a tough year serving within the local church. He reminded Florida Baptists to “cherish the church that God has given them as a gift.”

“Relationships take work and relationships are spiritual,” he said. “We must look at our relationships as worship.”

Referencing John 4 and the story of the Samaritan woman, Lowery said another person or location cannot meet our deepest needs. But that the “ultimate form of worship is actually the way we treat other people.”

“Worship is about being the church and is about loving people the way Jesus loved people.”

Lowery concluded the message by reminding pastors and wives to lean in and listen, overlook things that truly don’t matter, value those around them, and to encourage always.

“Over the last year many have been left discouraged,” he said. “If you become an encouraging person and an encouraging church, people will flock to you. Learn to be an encourager and learn to love those around you.”

The lunch was sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention and Florida Baptist Financial Services.