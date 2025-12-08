Florida Baptist Disaster Relief (FBDR) leaders say they are thankful for a quiet 2025 hurricane season for the continental United States, despite a devastating late-season storm in the Caribbean.

“I would describe the hurricane season this year as a relief,” said David Coggins, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief director. “We were prepared and ready to respond if needed, but we are grateful for a quiet season.”

After an active 2024 season, the pendulum swung the other direction in 2025. The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 through Nov. 30, concluded without major impact on the U.S. mainland. Although catastrophic Hurricane Melissa brought historic destruction to parts of the Caribbean, FBDR volunteers were not needed for a full-scale domestic response.

“The biggest event this season would have to be the Category 5 hurricane that hit Jamaica, eastern Cuba and Haiti,” Coggins said. “During that same time period, there was some flooding in central and southeast Florida that we responded to and assisted with cleanup.”

“I would describe the hurricane season this year as a relief,” said David Coggins, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief director. “We were prepared and ready to respond if needed, but we are grateful for a quiet season.” David Coggins, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief director

Florida Baptists were among the first responders in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa moved through, beginning what has become a long-term recovery effort. Coggins said FBDR’s primary partnership on the island is with the Jamaica Baptist Union. Teams continue to work alongside volunteers from Tennessee, Ohio and North Carolina, as well as Send Relief.

“We will continue that work through late December and then revisit plans with the leadership of the JBU, Send Relief and the IMB,” Coggins said. “Our teams have been able to minister to communities around these churches as they work, and many from those churches have joined in rebuilding their community church.”

With the hurricane season now closed, FBDR leadership is preparing for the year ahead with planning meetings and additional training opportunities.

January will include regional leadership and coordinator meetings, followed by multiple volunteer training dates set for early 2026.

Coggins noted the next weather-related threats come with spring tornado season, which often brings severe storms across the state.

“We always want to be prepared for any event that gives us the opportunity to meet the needs of people impacted by disaster or tragedy and bring the hope of the gospel of Jesus Christ to those who are hurting,” he said.

For more information about upcoming trainings, visit flbaptist.org/events. Additional details about Florida Baptist Disaster Relief can also be found online.