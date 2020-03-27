FBDR and state launch Spiritual Care Hotline on Saturday

DELAND—A Spiritual Care Hotline offering prayer and comfort to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic will be launched Saturday, March 28 at 8 a.m. EST by the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief in partnership with the State of Florida.

The hotline number is 888-829-5004.

“People can call and talk to a credentialed crisis relief chaplain who will be able to pray with them and guide them to Bible verses,” said Brad Gwartney, discipleship pastor at Stetson Baptist Church who serves as the state director of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief (FBDR) chaplains.

“We are excited to have been asked by the state to serve in this capacity,” Gwartney said.

The hotline will be staffed daily by Florida Baptist volunteer chaplains, Monday-Sunday from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. EST. Chaplains are not mental health professionals but have received training from mental health professionals at the Heart Peace Counseling Center in Deland.

“This is a chance for the church and for Florida Baptists to provide for a real need in our community.”