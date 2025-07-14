FBC Woodville, Tallahassee, FL

FBC Woodville is seeking a Student Minister to shepherd the spiritual needs of middle and high school students. He is to lead the students under his care into genuine faith of their own in Jesus Christ. He needs to have a clear call/desire to work with youth. Special consideration for those having a bachelor’s degree with Theological emphasis or Seminary training/ongoing seminary education and/or experience in leading and ministering to youth in place of education. Please submit resumes to: FBCWoodville@outlook.com.