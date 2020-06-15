FBC Tavares, FL

FBC Tavares is seeking a full-time Worship Leader/Associate Pastor/Choir Director.

He will be responsible for conducting theologically sound worship services ministering to the congregation in music with traditional hymns along with a blending of contemporary music with the Worship Team.

A full list of responsibilities will be supplied upon being considered for this position.

Meet the Spiritual requirements of Elder listed in 1st Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:6-9. Be a man of Prayer sensitive to the leading of The Holy Spirit, being able to Shepherd and disciple Worship and Audio-visual teams.

Contact personnel@fbctavares.com for more information or to apply.