FBC Perry, FL

Is currently searching for an Associate Pastor for Students to lead our church in ministering to students as they grow in their walk with Christ.

Full-time position. Our student pastor will facilitate student ministry programming (weekly meetings, small group Bible studies, outreaches, recreational activities, mission trips, etc.) with the Youth Council’s aid.

Compensation commensurate upon experience and education.

Submit cover letter, student ministry philosophy, and resume to fbcstudentpastorsearch@fbcperryfl.org.