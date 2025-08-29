FBC Palmetto, FL

FBC Palmetto is looking for an Assistant Director to join our WEE World Child Development Center! This role supports the Director in the daily operations of the WEE World and King’s Kids After School programs and is responsible for staff scheduling, substitute coordination, classroom support, student care notifications, staff training files, and communication with families and staff. This is a full-time position with benefits and competitive pay. For a full job description or for additional information please email our Director, Becky Tripp at btripp@fbcpalmetto.com.