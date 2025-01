FBC of Mossy Head is seeking a full time Ministry Assistant. The work is wide-ranging and entails providing support and aid in all areas of the church’s ministry efforts during the 4 day work week. Interested applicants may contact the church for specific qualifications and duties. Resumes may be sent to fbcmhfamily@outlook.com or mailed to the church office at 92 Hinote Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433. Resumes must be received by Thursday, January 30, 2025.