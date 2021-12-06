Family Church, Windermere, FL
Family Church is seeking a full-time Community Pastor and Executive Director to serve our East Winter Garden campus. This position responsibilities are to provide spiritual leadership, pastoral care, administrative oversight and organizational direction to the campus. Develop and administer the campus budget, oversee the outreach to the community, connection with the guests including hosting new member classes. Be available to preach when needed and attend all required meetings throughout the week.
Send resumes to jobs@ourfamily.church