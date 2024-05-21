Family Church Español, Port Charlotte, FL
Family Church Español in Port Charlotte is offering an intern position within the worship ministry to provide leadership in corporate worship, develop a team of worship volunteers, and grow as a disciple of Jesus. An intern must be teachable, humble, and willing to serve in several capacities. The intern is also prepared to commit to raising both prayer and financial support from a team of people during the course of the internship. Submit resumes to: alex@familychurchpc.com