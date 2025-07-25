Student Pastor – Family Church (Central Florida)

Family Church is a vibrant, family-focused church with four campuses and a weekly attendance of around 2,000 people. Located in Central Florida—just miles from Disney World and Universal Studios—we’re passionate about sharing hope and joy through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

We’re looking for a full-time Student Pastor to lead our ministry to students in grades 6–12, helping them BELIEVE in God (through salvation and spiritual growth), BELONG to God’s family (through small groups and community), and LIVE BEYOND themselves (through serving and missions). Website: www.ourfamily.church Resumes: ktrimbee@ourfamily.church