Faithful, sacrificial giving impacts future generations

MILTON–“We currently reap the benefits of people who came before us and sacrificed,” said Jonathan Russell, pastor First Baptist Church of Milton, as he encouraged church members to have an eternal perspective in giving.

Many of the children who learn to worship inside the walls of the newly constructed children’s building at First Baptist Church of Milton will one day bring their own children to learn to worship in the same building, he believes.

“Throughout the building process, we learned and practiced sacrificial giving and prayer for current and future generations,” added Russell.

In 2020, First Baptist Church of Milton began a phased long-range plan to remodel the church kitchen and build a new food pantry, followed by construction of a new children’s building. The first phase of construction was fully funded by the sale of a campground the church owned but did not use.

The more extensive children’s facility was funded through Project Reach, a 30-month commitment made by church members to give to the building project. During the three-year campaign, the church focused on reaching up to glorify God, reaching in with ministry to current church members and reaching out to the community.

Following the initial campaign, Project Reach(ing) the Goal extended the campaign for six months, enabling anyone desiring to continue to give to help provide furnishings for the building. At the end of 36 months, the church had completely funded construction and furnishing of the facility with zero debt.

With only a few design issues to be resolved, the process was smooth and resulted in a beautiful facility to minister to generations to come.

“Any time we weren’t sure how to make something work, the Lord provided,” said Russell. “Our committee, led by Al Faulkner, did an outstanding job of managing the costs and the needs for ministry.”

With the nursery, preschool and elementary children previously spread out across the campus in different buildings, the new facility gives parents the ease of checking into one area with children in multiple age groups. The central welcome center and check-in near the entrance has created more consolidated security as well.

In addition to classrooms for children of various ages, the facility houses a supply room, a small kitchen and a quiet room for nursing mothers.

Children are welcomed into the facility on Sundays and Wednesdays and for special events throughout the year, like vacation Bible school this summer, when the church will minister to children who come from all over the county to learn about God’s love.