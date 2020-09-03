Faithbridge Church, Jacksonville, FL

Is receiving applications for its Student Ministry Residency Program.

This program gives college/seminary students the opportunity to serve in a paid part-time staff position to develop skills and gain experience in vocational ministry over a two-year period. Through ongoing coaching and one-on-one mentoring, they receive practical ministry experience and in-depth theological training throughout their service to prepare and equip them for ministry. Housing is not provided.

To apply or if you have questions, please contact Pastor Josh Branum at josh@wearefaithbridge.com.