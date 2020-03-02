Faithbridge Church, Jacksonville, FL

Is receiving applications for its Student Ministry Residency Program.

This program gives college/seminary students the opportunity to serve in a paid part-time staff position to develop skills and gain experience in vocational ministry over a two-year period.

Through ongoing coaching and one-on-one mentoring, they receive practical ministry experience and in-depth theological training throughout their service to prepare and equip them for ministry.

To apply or if you have questions, please contact Pastor Josh Branum at josh@wearefaithbridge.com.