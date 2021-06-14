Faith Radio Network, Inc., Tallahassee, FL

Operations’ Director

Looking for a skilled team player with a desire for ministry. Does not have to have radio experience (will train). Must have extensive skills in computer areas–website, social media, trouble-shooting.

We desire a people-person with a teachable spirit and leadership potential. Unquestioned commitment to God and a love and appreciation for our style of Christian radio are a must.

On-air and production responsibilities require a good voice, pleasing personality, and ability to encourage.