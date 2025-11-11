2025 State Convention Is Approaching Soon
Event Details
Evangelism emphasized during affinity group fellowships

Written By: Tanner Cade
ORLANDO- Florida Baptists took time midday Tuesday in a variety of settings to focus on Evangelism, which is one of four Mission Imperatives for state initiatives.

Three groups met in areas of ministry designated for lead pastors, next generation, and missions.  Each venue encouraged attendees to grow their ministry in hopes of increasing evangelism outreach and increase baptisms.

In addition, the annual Ministers’ Wives Luncheon also took place with a packed room of attendees.

Below are scenes from these gatherings.

 

Leaders share during the Missions Evangelism Affinity lunch.
Attendees at the missions evangelism affinity lunch enjoy conversation.
Jim Locke, senior pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church, adds to the panel discussion for the lead pastor evangelism affinity lunch.
Over 230 gathered for the lead pastor lunch and heard from a panel of several pastors discussing their heart for evangelism.
Attendees enjoy lunch and laughter around tables at the annual ministers’ wives luncheon.
Tara Dew (right), guest speaker at the Ministers’ Wives Luncheon, talks with Michele Rummage (center) and other ladies.
The Clyde M. Maguire Award for Ministers’ Wives presented at the annual luncheon.
