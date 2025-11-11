Evangelism emphasized during affinity group fellowships

ORLANDO- Florida Baptists took time midday Tuesday in a variety of settings to focus on Evangelism, which is one of four Mission Imperatives for state initiatives.

Three groups met in areas of ministry designated for lead pastors, next generation, and missions. Each venue encouraged attendees to grow their ministry in hopes of increasing evangelism outreach and increase baptisms.

In addition, the annual Ministers’ Wives Luncheon also took place with a packed room of attendees.

Below are scenes from these gatherings.