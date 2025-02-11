Elevate Church is ready to welcome a Godly man to become the new Worship Director. Our worship culture is contemporary, God-centered, and grounded in the scriptures. Elevate Church (Miami Lakes, FL) is a gospel-centered, Bible teaching church with a vision to “To See Christ Elevated.” We are a vibrant, growing church with thriving Next-Gen ministries ready to expand to multi-site. We know you’ve been praying for this opportunity, let’s connect at Eli@GoElevateChurch.com.