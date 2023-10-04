El Bethel Baptist Church, Chancellor, AL

We are seeking to fill the position of full-time Minister of Worship.

Principal Function: The Minister of Worship is responsible for the music leadership of the church and worship planning and execution with other ministerial staff.

General Understanding: The Minister of Worship at El Bethel Baptist Church is a born-again believer of Jesus Christ, in full agreement of the 2000 Baptist Faith & Message, and will be a member of the ministerial staff, directly responsible to the Senior Pastor. Salary negotiable. Please submit a resume to Jkimbro.elbethel@gmail.com.