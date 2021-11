Is a country Baptist church that believes in the movement of the Holy Spirit. We are looking to fill the position of full-time Lead Pastor/Shepherd.

We are a loving, excited body of Christ, that loves serving Him and His people. The Pastor that the Lord sends us must know that there is work to be done and a church to grow.

Website:EdenBaptistFL.com

Submit resume to:

Eden Baptist Church

P.O. Box 2511

Hawthorne, FL 32640

(352) 481-2958