Ebro Baptist Church in Ebro, FL is committed to serving the Lord and loving its neighbors, firmly believing John 4:35, that the harvest is ready. We are seeking a Bi-vocational Pastor with a vision to be part of the Ebro, Florida community, which is poised for growth. The ideal candidate will possess strong biblical leadership skills, a deep commitment to the ministry, and able to preach the full counsel of God. If you are led to respond, please send any inquiries, resume and a brief doctrinal statement to higherpower@reagan.com.sha