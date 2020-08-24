Eau Gallie First Baptist Church, Melbourne, FL

Is seeking a Senior Pastor.

The senior pastor is responsible for providing spiritual and administrative leadership in all aspects of church life. We believe God is calling us to be a catalyst for spiritual awakening in Melbourne and beyond. We believe God wants us to reach our community to connect people to the family of Christ! We envision the church being a body that Loves God, Loves People, Shares Jesus, and Reaches the World!

Additional description and responsibilities available here.

Resumes should be submitted to EauGallieFirstBaptist@gmail.com