Eau Gallie First Baptist Church, Melbourne, FL

Is searching for a Pastor of Youth/College Ministries.

Our current Youth Pastor has just moved into the Lead Pastor role after 19 years of serving. We are a family centric church and our vision is to see every member living a life where they are Loving God, Loving People, Sharing Jesus, and Reaching the World.

We have a great student ministry for you to walk into and provide leadership and direction for. You will also have a pastor that loves students and wants the very best for the student ministry!

Job description and additional information available here.

Resumes should be sent to youthpastorsearch@egfirst.org