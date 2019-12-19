Eastwood Baptist Church, Monroeville, AL

Is seeking the man God has called to be our Minister of Music and Youth.

Responsible for leading our church in corporate worship through various types of music styles. Lead and direct our youth department by helping our current youth to grow spiritually and sharing Christ with the lost and unchurched.

For additional qualifications, please contact Raina Dees at rainadees@hotmail.com or (251) 362-2191

If you feel God is calling you to this position, please submit your resume to rainadees@hotmail.com