Eastside Baptist Church in Vernon, FL is prayerfully seeking a Bi-Vocational Pastor to shepherd our Christ-Centered, mission driven congregation. Located in the heart of rural Washington County, Eastside is a loving and welcoming body of believers dedicated to worship, service, and outreach in our local community and beyond. Inquiries and Resumes can be sent to: eastsidevernonfl@gmail.com, and more information about our church can be found at www.eastsidebaptistvernon.org.