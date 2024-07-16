Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, FL
Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida is seeking a full-time minister to students and community outreach. This full-time position will provide leadership in areas such as youth, college and career, as well as community outreach; however, the main responsibility will be student ministry. Eastside Baptist Church is a multigenerational church running between 175-200 on Sunday mornings for worship. For a full job posting see: https://jobs.sbc.net/job/eastside-baptist-church-marianna-fl-71-minister-to-students-and-community-outreach/ Please submit resume with cover letter to bill@ebcmail.com