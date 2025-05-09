Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, FL

Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida is seeking a full-time minister to students and community outreach. This position will provide leadership in the areas of college and career as well as community outreach but will focus mainly on student ministry. Eastside Baptist Church is a multigenerational church running between 175-200 on Sunday mornings for worship. For a full job posting see: https://jobs.sbc.net/job/eastside-baptist-church-4785-highway-90-marianna-fl-72-youth-minister/. Please submit resume with cover letter to bill@ebcmail.com.