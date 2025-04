EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH, DELAND, FL is seeking God’s called man to be our Pastor. We are a small but very active congregation of mostly senior adults. We desire a Pastor who will lead us to impact our rapidly growing community and world for Christ. We are an SBC and affirm the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Visit our website at www.esbcdeland.church. Resumes may be submitted to dsnowden2@cfl.rr.com.