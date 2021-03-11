East Hill Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL

Is seeking a Director of Weekday Children’s Ministry who is a committed Christian with a strong personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Responsible for maintaining positive, enriching, loving Christian environment in which children can thrive.

Oversee all programs including Preschool, Before/After School programs, Summer Day Camp.

Ability to deal with parents, children, staff in loving, tactful, courteous manner.

Click here to see full job description.

Send résumé to danny@easthill.net.