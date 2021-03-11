East Hill Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL
Is seeking a Director of Weekday Children’s Ministry who is a committed Christian with a strong personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Responsible for maintaining positive, enriching, loving Christian environment in which children can thrive.
Oversee all programs including Preschool, Before/After School programs, Summer Day Camp.
Ability to deal with parents, children, staff in loving, tactful, courteous manner.
Click here to see full job description.
Send résumé to danny@easthill.net.