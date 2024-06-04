Dry Prairie Baptist Church, Duette, FL

Dry Prairie Baptist Church is seeking a Southern Baptist pastor that God has prepared to lead the church and grow the congregation. We are a small, loving congregation that enjoys traditional worship and fellowship with first Sunday dinners. We are located in rural Manatee County and have been a pillar in the community for 135 years. Please email your resume to info@dryprairiebaptistchurch.org and attach links to a couple of sermons so the committee can review.