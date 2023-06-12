Dry Prairie Baptist Church, Duette, FL

Is prayerfully seeking a Southern Baptist Pastor that God has Prepared to lead the church and grow the congregation. Dry Prairie Baptist Church is a small, loving, congregation that enjoys traditional worship and fellowship with first Sunday dinner on the grounds. We are located in rural Manatee County and have been a pilar in the community for 135 years.

If you feel God has called you to serve this church please email your resume at info@dryprairiebaptistchurch.org