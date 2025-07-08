Downtown Miami Church Revitalization: Christ Fellowship Restores a 1896 Landmark

MIAMI—Once a faded landmark tucked between Miami’s soaring skyline and bustling streets, the historic downtown campus of Christ Fellowship Miami is experiencing a powerful revival—both in bricks and in spirit.

Originally known as Central Baptist Church, the site has served as a gospel outpost since 1896, opening its doors just one day before the City of Miami was officially incorporated. Now, more than a century later, it is once again becoming a beacon of hope in one of the most rapidly transforming urban landscapes in the nation.

“We knew this church had served the city faithfully for over 100 years,” said Pastor Omar Giritli. “But we felt a responsibility to prepare it for the next 100.”

We knew this church had served the city faithfully for over 100 years. But we felt a responsibility to prepare it for the next 100. Omar Giritli pastor, Christ Fellowship, Miami

Renovation rooted in legacy and mission

The vision to renovate the downtown campus was driven by both stewardship of the church’s legacy and the strategic opportunity of its location. Situated at the epicenter of downtown Miami—just steps from the Miami World Center and surrounded by high-rise development—the church stands as a rare spiritual anchor in an increasingly vertical cityscape.

Though the path to revitalization was complex, requiring coordination between city, county and historical preservation authorities, the Christ Fellowship Downtown Miami team embraced the challenge.

“It would have been cheaper to level the building and start over,” Giritli admitted. “But preserving its historic integrity was non-negotiable.”

The result, following a six-year effort, is a fully restored sanctuary that bridges old and new—a symbol of endurance and a launchpad for fresh ministry.

Street-level baptisms and sky-high witness

The church’s resurgence was most visible this past Easter when Christ Fellowship took baptisms into the streets. Instead of opting for the more conventional beach service, the team set up a baptismal tank in front of the downtown campus, right under the shadows of towering skyscrapers and within full view of the passing Metromover.

“Dozens were baptized right there on the street,” Giritli said. “It was a public declaration in the heart of the city—where so much darkness exists, we were proclaiming light.”

Among those baptized was Brittany, a woman who decided on the spot to take her next step of faith after hearing the message. “Her story is just one of many,” said campus leaders, “but it’s the kind of transformation we believe this space was meant for.”

Ministry to a unique urban mission field

Unlike its suburban counterparts in Palmetto Bay or Doral, the downtown campus faces a vastly different demographic—one marked by extremes of wealth and poverty, a growing population of young professionals, and a high concentration of international residents.

“The strategies that work in Hialeah or West Kendall simply don’t translate downtown,” Giritli explained. “You have to reimagine ministry for an urban core. And it’s expensive, but the harvest is worth it.”

Christ Fellowship is investing accordingly. New outreach initiatives include participation in local festivals, targeted efforts to connect with nearby high-rise residents, and even early-stage plans for a unique “dog ministry”—a creative response to the high volume of pet owners walking their dogs through downtown each morning.

God has placed us here for this moment. Omar Giritli pastor, Christ Fellowship, Miami



Preparing for the population boom

The revitalization effort comes at a pivotal time. Massive residential towers—including what may become the tallest building in the Southeast—are under construction within the same city block as the church. In the next few years, thousands of residents are expected to move into the area.

“We’re standing on the threshold of a population boom,” said Giritli. “The building is ready. Our team is ready. God has placed us here for this moment.”

With more than 800 people already attending services weekly, the church is preparing to scale up in every way—growing ministries, expanding outreach, and building community in a neighborhood once considered spiritually overlooked.

A word to churches considering the urban core

For other churches considering a similar path, Giritli offered both encouragement and realism.

“If God is stirring your heart for an urban campus, go for it. But go in knowing it’s a different world,” he said. “It’s not just the cost—it’s the people. Downtown Miami isn’t like the rest of the city. But if you’re willing to understand the context and build accordingly, the opportunity for gospel impact is enormous.”

What began as an act of restoration has turned into a movement of renewal. From its stained-glass windows to its sidewalk baptisms, Christ Fellowship’s downtown campus is once again pulsing with life—and pointing all who pass by to the hope of the gospel.