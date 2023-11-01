Downtown Baptist Church of Orlando, FL

Worship Leader

We are seeking a Worship Leader, whose primary responsibility is to engage Downtown Baptist Orlando (DBO) into meaningful sound Christ-centered worship on a weekly basis. The Worship Leader will be responsible for overseeing the worship team and encouraging their personal growth. They will work alongside the leadership of DBO to ensure that the overall vision of the church is being fulfilled through each department under their supervision. Please send inquiries to: Lauren@DBCOrlando.org.